Dubuque City Council took the following notable actions during its regular meeting on Monday.
East-West corridor project
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve entering into contract negotiations with HDR, Inc., to complete preliminary engineering design and an environmental study for the construction of three roundabouts on University Avenue.
Background: Currently, the only primary access between the East and West portions of Dubuque exists on U.S. 20. Dubuque officials are seeking to develop a new traffic corridor to provide a secondary main access along University Avenue. A traffic study indicated that the city could improve traffic flow by installing three roundabouts on University Avenue at the intersections of Loras Boulevard, Asbury Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Completion of the preliminary design would allow the city to begin purchasing properties for the project. City officials anticipate construction on the roundabouts will be completed in six years.
What's next: If a contract is approved by City Council on Dec. 20, the preliminary designs and environmental work are anticipated to take about one year to complete. The city would pay about $1 million to hire HDR, Inc., with about $800,000 paid by the state and the remainder covered by city funds.
Industrial park
Action: In two separate motions, City Council voted, 7-0, to approve the annexation of about 207 acres of property to prepare for the development of a new industrial park.
Background: In late September, the city approved purchasing a 156-acre property near the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 61 for $4.2 million to create a new industrial park.
The property was pursued by city officials due to its proximity to multiple major highways and the Dubuque Regional Airport.
What's next: Along with annexing the future industrial park site, the city also annexed 51 acres of additional property it already owned in order to connect the new industrial park within the existing city limits.
Greyhound changes
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to move up the end date of the city's lease agreement with Iowa Greyhound Association for the dog racing facility at Q Casino.
Background: The lease agreement with the city was previously set to end on Dec. 31, 2025, but now will instead end on July 31, 2022. The amendment was made due to the decision to soon end greyhound racing in Iowa, which was prompted by the shortage of available dogs stemming from the 2018 vote in Florida to end Greyhound racing in the state at the end of the 2020 season.
What's next: Officials with Iowa Greyhound Park have announced 2022 will see a shortened season and be the last greyhound season in Iowa.