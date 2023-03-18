Following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history last week, leaders of local financial institutions said there is no need for their customers to be concerned.
On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, Calif., failed after depositors rushed to withdraw money amid anxiety over the bank’s health. The only larger failure in U.S. banking history was the 2008 collapse of Washington Mutual.
Federal regulators then convened over the weekend and announced that New York-based Signature Bank also failed. They then announced that all depositors, including those holding funds exceeding the federally insured limit of $250,000, were protected by federal deposit insurance.
On Thursday, the Federal Reserve reported that banks had borrowed about $300 billion in emergency funding in the past week, with nearly half that amount going to holding companies for the two failed banks to pay depositors.
However, tri-state area bank officials said their institutions are structured differently than the collapsed banks and that customers need not fear for the safety of their deposits.
“Those collapsed banks have a completely different business model from what we have as a community bank here in Iowa,” said Patrick Niemer, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Premier Bank in Dubuque. “They are lending to companies that are startups that have no track record of making money, and they’re hoping that they can pay their loans back. We lend to local builders, local auto repair shops, local car dealerships, and they’re people that we know.”
What happened in California?
Eric Munshower, professor of economics at the University of Dubuque, said Silicon Valley Bank recently saw a huge increase in its deposits, from just under $50 billion in 2018 to nearly $190 billion by 2021. Around 90% of those deposits were in accounts over $250,000.
Much of the bank’s billions were invested in bonds, which in itself is not a problematic business model, according to Munshower. However, issues can arise if depositors want their money back but the bond has depreciated in value.
“There’s two things that destroy the value of bonds — inflation and increasing interest rates,” Munshower said, noting that both have been historically high recently. “ … Silicon Valley Bank had such a big bond portfolio that anything that affected their wealth, affected all their wealth.”
When depositors tried to withdraw their cash from Silicon Valley Bank, the bonds the bank had purchased no longer were worth their initial value, forcing the bank to sell part of its bond holdings at a loss of $1.8 billion to pay back depositors. This led to a run on the bank as other depositors raced to withdraw their funds.
By March 10, the bank was placed in receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and its assets were frozen.
The FDIC’s decision to insure all deposits, even those above $250,000, has been criticized by some as a bank “bailout” and led to fears that taxpayers will bear the cost, claims that President Joe Biden’s administration has denied.
Munshower said the goal of insuring all deposits was to quell panic across the country and dissuade customers from pulling out so much of their money that even healthy banks would be in danger.
However, he called the precedent of guaranteeing all deposits a “moral hazard” that allows both badly managed banks and companies who invested enormous sums of money with them to skirt the consequences of their decisions.
The U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission since have launched investigations into the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
Could it happen here?
Leaders of local financial institutions said they are insulated from the dangers of a Silicon Valley-like collapse by the different management models they follow, as well as their diverse lending and investment portfolios.
Tyson Leyendecker, president and CEO of Dubuque Bank & Trust, noted in a written statement to the TH that the collapsed banks had invested heavily in venture capital and cryptocurrency.
“Dubuque Bank & Trust has no exposure to cryptocurrency or venture capital, and a low degree of loan and deposit concentration,” he wrote. “(DB&T) has a strong balance sheet (and) ample liquidity, and we serve customers from across a diverse line of businesses.”
At Apple River State Bank, which has seven branches in Illinois and Wisconsin, Chief Financial Officer David Wilmarth said customers have expressed concerns this week, but most have been reassured once they learn how Apple River State Bank is managed.
“We don’t seek out large deposits outside of our communities … and we have plenty of sources of liquidity available and plenty of capital,” he said.
Munshower said he feels tri-state area banks have seen “fairly healthy, organic growth” and their deposits have not ballooned rapidly.
“We didn’t have our deposits at a local bank increase fourfold in two years, so it’s not going to contract the same way,” he said.
Dave Klavitter, chief marketing officer with Dupaco Community Credit Union, said while many banks exist to derive a profit for stockholders, credit unions such as Dupaco are not-for-profit cooperatives focused on their members. He said Dupaco maintains strong capital reserves and that, as at a bank, depositors’ funds up to $250,000 are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
“These recent bank failures have no connection whatsoever to credit unions, but they do emphasize how the credit union (model) makes a difference to members,” he said. “As a credit union, we exist to improve the economic and social conditions of our members … and this credit union is strong, safe and sound.”
