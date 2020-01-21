INDEPENDENCE, Iowa -- University of Dubuque officials confirmed that a student was injured today in an "incident" involving a school helicopter hours after a crash was reported in Independence.
According to an Independence Fire Department press release, authorities were called to the Independence Municipal Airport at 4:15 p.m. today to respond to a helicopter crash.
Crews arriving on the scene found a helicopter that had sustained "significant damage." Department officials also reported some damage to a nearby hangar.
One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to authorities.
In an emailed statement, UD spokeswoman Stacey Ortman said a student was injured and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She did not provide the name of the student or other details about the incident.
Independence police and officials from the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, according to the fire department's press release.