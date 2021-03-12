A pair of City of Dubuque employees who used CPR training to help an unresponsive man and the founder of a Delaware County, Iowa, nonprofit providing meals to people in need were among the recipients Thursday of annual American Red Cross honors.
Bill Gansen and Joe Mayne, both of the City of Dubuque Public Works Department, and Tina Meade, the founder of Second Helpings in Manchester, Iowa, were recognized during the annual Red Cross “Everyday Heroes of Eastern Iowa” event, held virtually and hosted by KWWL-TV anchor Ron Steele.
Other recipients were Ben Koch, a University of Iowa student bus driver who prevented a suicide attempt in Iowa City, and the Red Cross’ biomedical staff, who overcame COVID-19 shutdowns and other challenges to maintain blood-collection services.
“These outstanding individuals have demonstrated courage, compassion and unselfish character,” said Dean Wilgenbusch, co-chairman of the Board of Directors of the Eastern Iowa chapter of the American Red Cross. “These individuals represent the best of us.”
Gansen and Mayne were recognized for events of Sept. 21, when a man unloading a trailer at the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill collapsed and was unresponsive.
While Donny Fagan, of Allied Waste, called 911, landfill operator Gansen left his bulldozer and began using his CPR training.
“I started on him right away doing chest compressions,” Gansen said.
Landfill foreman Mayne retrieved an automated external defibrillator from the landfill’s scale house and used it to deliver shocks to the unresponsive man.
“I took over for Bill on CPR until the fire department showed up and they took over,” Mayne said.
Thanks to the swift response, the man survived the incident. Mayne said he recommends CPR training for anyone.
“If you have the opportunity, I highly suggest getting the training,” he said. “If you do need it, it can make a difference in someone’s life.”
Meade’s organization relies on donated food from parties, weddings, funerals and other events to help provide weekly meals to people in need.
“We have a lot of families in Delaware County who can’t afford to go out to eat,” Meade said. “This (weekly meal) is their going out to eat.”
Meade said the program has fed as many as 150 people weekly during the pandemic.
“I don’t consider myself a hero for doing this,” she said. “I just do this because I love to do this.”
Student bus driver Koch was recognized for the events of Aug. 28, when he stopped along his route to grab a woman teetering on the edge of an Iowa City bridge.
The Red Cross’ biomedical staff received recognition for efforts to maintain blood collection in the face of COVID-19-related challenges, which included closures at businesses and schools that typically host mobile blood drives.