On a recent afternoon, Morgan Miller dressed her children and changed their diapers in her Dubuque home.
Her daughter, Rosalynn, 2, spun in circles in the living room, fell, laughed and got back up. Miller slipped her son Luxender, 1, into jeans and a long-sleeved shirt, explaining that her middle child is more of an observer and is starting to talk.
Rosalynn planted a kiss on Miller’s youngest child, Griffyn, who is 4 months old.
“What a nice big sister,” crooned Miller, 22.
It was a scene that at one point might not have seemed possible for Miller, who about a year and a half ago arrived at Dubuque’s Teresa Shelter, homeless, battling drug addiction and desperate to keep custody of her then-only child.
Since then, though, Miller has stayed clean, gotten married, moved out of the shelter and is caring for her three children. Now, she feels she has what she needs to navigate life as she looks forward to what’s next.
“I have the tools to do it now,” she said. “Before, I was just kind of sinking. Now, I can swim.”
A long road
Miller’s road to getting back on her feet has been a long one.
She grew up in Arizona with an alcoholic mother, who lost custody of Miller and her sister when Miller was 13. At age 15, Miller started using drugs.
She moved to Dubuque in 2018 and got sober for several months but eventually relapsed and was using heroin and methamphetamine.
Miller got clean after finding out she was pregnant with Rosalynn, but after her birth, she found herself in a toxic relationship and started using again.
“When you have a kid, being addicted to drugs is definitely not what you want to be,” Miller said. “It just makes you feel like the worst of the worst people. ... That’s not something you want to teach them. That’s not something you want to make a frequent thing in your life. It really tears you down, and I just didn’t want to, but I couldn’t stop either.”
Eventually, Miller’s boyfriend was arrested on drug charges, and Miller was at risk of losing custody of Rosalynn. She reached her lowest point yet.
“I knew that they wouldn’t let me (keep Rosalynn),” she said. “I didn’t have help. I didn’t have backup. I didn’t have any support. … That weekend was definitely the worst weekend of my life.”
Miller knew something had to change. In March of 2020, she moved into Teresa Shelter, a service of Dubuque nonprofit Opening Doors.
“I just can’t imagine my life without my kids, so I did what needed to be done,” Miller said.
Finding consistency
In the beginning, staying at the shelter was hard for Miller. She was just 12 days sober, full of resentment and thought she only was there to keep custody of her daughter.
But once she started opening up to workers at the shelter, her life started to change. The shelter became a home for her.
“It was consistency, and I wasn’t used to that, and I fell in love with that,” Miller said.
Miller started and eventually graduated from substance-abuse treatment. She started attending Narcotics Anonymous, a trauma group and other programs at the shelter. She found activities she enjoyed and realized she could enjoy life without drugs.
Miller also found work, gave birth to Luxender, saved up money and started taking classes at Northeast Iowa Community College. When she struggled, the staff at the shelter was there to support her.
“I was given a lot of praise and was given a lot of encouragement because once we got going, I did not stop,” Miller said.
In May of 2021, Miller left Teresa Shelter and moved into a home in Dubuque with her children.
Heather LuGrain, program director for Opening Doors, said Miller needed a lot of support when she arrived at the shelter but she also knew how to communicate her needs and wanted to better herself.
“It wasn’t just, ‘Oh, I have to be here.’ But she wanted to do better, and she was willing to do anything she had to do to do better,” LuGrain said.
LuGrain said that in her 11 years with Opening Doors, Miller has been one of the most successful clients she has seen.
“I truly believe from when she got in here to when she left is a complete 360,” LuGrain said. “... I would say the biggest and best thing that she accomplished was learning how to love herself for the first time in her entire life and being able to feel vulnerable enough to work through that process, and she was able to do that.”
Making progress
On a recent afternoon, Miller sat on the porch of her Jackson Street home, smoking a cigarette. Thanksgiving was just days away — her first since leaving Teresa Shelter — and she noted that she and her husband were planning to host her husband’s family for a meal.
“I never thought I would say it: Thanksgiving at my house,” Miller said.
She admits that leaving the shelter was hard at first. She would call staff there three or four times a day, and they would reassure her she could make it.
Eventually, though, being on her own started to come more naturally.
She holds a job as a housekeeper and cares for her three children. In May, she married Nicholas Mayers, and she gave birth to her youngest son in July.
Miller still regularly keeps in touch with Opening Doors staff, stopping by Teresa Shelter if she needs diapers or food, and she remains connected with her caseworker there. She considers the people there family.
“I’ve met so many wonderful people through this program,” she said. “It really gives you a sense of community. … They say it takes a village to raise kids, and I have my village, and that’s through this community.”
LuGrain said Miller has been successful at caring for herself and her children and is living a life that she always wanted.
“There’s still room to grow, but she’s living that life, and she wasn’t sure if she was ever going to be able to get there at one point,” LuGrain said.