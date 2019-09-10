Five Flags Center will host “A Motown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The performance features the Motown Experience, a group featuring past and present members of Motown artists the Temptations, the Dramatics, the Miracles and the Capitols, according to a press release.
Ticket prices start at $44, not including taxes and fees. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Five Flags box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
“A Motown Christmas” combines Motown’s greatest hits and holiday classics in a soulful style, according to the release.