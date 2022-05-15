The Dubuque County Energy District will hold a fundraising rooftop concert next month.

Power of the Sun will perform from 5 to 8:30 p.m. June 5 at Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., according to a press release.

The release states that guests can bring lawn chairs and park their vehicles in the parking lot of the Dubuque County Courthouse.

Beverages and food will be available for purchase.

Donations may be made to the energy district.

Founded in 2018, the energy district works to bring clean and renewable energy to Dubuque County residents.

Visit facebook.com/DBQCoED or dubuquecounty.energydistrict.org/2022/04/04/2022-rooftop-concert for more information.

