DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from stealing a firearm from a Davenport residence.
Danny D. Woodcox, 27, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Scott County to charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and fourth-degree theft.
If the plea agreement is accepted, an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and a charge of interference with official acts with a firearm would be dismissed.
Plea documents state that prosecutors and defense attorneys will be able to make their own recommendation on a sentence, but Woodcox faces up to six years in prison.
Court documents state that Davenport police responded to the area of 1500 N. Division St. on Sept. 21 for a report of gunshots being fired.
An ensuing investigation found that Woodcox stole a firearm from a residence, though court documents did not name from whom.
“After stealing the firearm, (Woodcox) discharged two rounds from his own revolver in the air,” documents state.
Woodcox’s sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 11 at the Scott County Courthouse.
