A recent report ranks Dubuque County among the healthiest counties in Iowa by measures of length and quality of life.
The 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report ranked Dubuque County 18th out of the state’s 99 counties for its health outcomes, including measures such as premature deaths, adults reporting fair or poor health and low birthweight rates.
However, Dubuque County fell right in the middle of Iowa counties with a ranking of 50th for health factors, including measures such as smoking and obesity rates; the percentage of the population without health insurance; and the percentage of children in poverty. The report was released by University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute with support from Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
“There’s always room for improvement, but overall, this is a really positive outcome for us,” said Samantha Kloft, interim executive director for the Dubuque County Health Department.
Local health officials said the rankings and accompanying data overall paint a positive picture of the county’s health, though there remains room for improvement. They also noted that the data in the report does not reflect the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These markers won’t tell the true picture of the pandemic, so we’ll have to look at other ways of portraying what actually did happen until that data catches up,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque.
Pandemic impacts
Corrigan noted that much of the data used in the rankings comes from before or earlier in the pandemic. Some factors measured, such as ratios of population to primary care physicians or mental health providers, might not have been affected much by COVID-19. But the pandemic might have had a larger impact on other factors.
In particular, she pointed to the county’s adult obesity rate, which was 34% in 2019.
“I know other research and data has suggested that a lot of people put on weight during the pandemic, so it’ll be interesting to see what that number is in a couple of years (after) people are able to recover or change those lifestyle changes back to the way it was pre-pandemic,” Corrigan said.
Other measures used in the report, such as high-school completion, children in poverty and mental health, also might look different in the next couple years, she said.
Still, Kloft noted that the data in the report shows several areas in which Dubuque County has done well, such as its score on an index of factors contributing to a healthy food environment and a lower rate of violent crime.
However, she said she would like to see the county improve its ratios of population to care providers, especially when it comes to mental health.
“Having access to care is something we can improve upon, including mental health care, too,” Kloft said.
Addressing challenges, looking ahead
Other local counties saw variation in their rankings compared to other counties in their respective states.
Grant County, Wis., ranked 35th in health outcomes and 39th in health factors out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai described the results as “middle of the road.”
“We may end up having some more adverse outcomes in the future if we don’t take some actions to address some of the issues that we’re experiencing in Grant County,” he said.
Kindrai said many local health challenges stem from being in a rural area, which limits access to health care.
He noted data points showing that Grant County’s ratios of population to primary care physicians, dentists and mental health providers were higher than statewide ratios. He also noted the county’s low flu vaccination rate and a rate of children in poverty that exceeded the state’s.
“Not only is it our infrastructure that we have some challenges with, there’s some health behavior challenges and then some social determinants of health, like poverty, that can influence health outcomes and people’s quality of life,” Kindrai said.
Kindrai said that as the county moves ahead from the pandemic, health officials will look at their 2019 community health improvement plan and needs assessment to see if their strategies to improve health still make sense or if some new priorities need to be addressed.
The report ranked Jo Daviess County, Ill., 17th in the state for health outcomes and 19th for health factors. Sandra Schleicher, public health administrator for the county health department, wrote in an email that those results were “generally as expected.”
“Jo Daviess County is a relatively healthy county overall, but there are areas to explore,” she wrote.
