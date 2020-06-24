An alliance of nine Midwestern community colleges will receive $529,924 during the next four years to improve agricultural education and research.
Northeast Iowa Community College is the only Iowa college included in the group, according to a press release.
Alliance schools will receive the funds to enhance training and promote improved agricultural production and natural resources stewardship.
The release states that students at alliance institutions will work to “implement a conservation plan, install practices on the ground, collect data and help inform current and future producers.”
Locally, NICC students will “conduct applied research on land near Iowa’s Dairy Center on campus.”