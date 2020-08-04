DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Despite having to nix the annual Bloody Lake Rendezvous due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization behind the event made its annual donation to Lafayette County.
Yellowstone Flint and Cap recently presented the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors with a check for $2,200.
Officials said the money comes from a “slush” fund, and members believed it was important to make the donation.
The 1840s-era event usually takes place the first full weekend in May at Blackhawk Memorial Park.