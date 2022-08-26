Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque.
Ester M. Cobo Bernal, 20, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Vizaleea Drive.
Police said Cobo Bernal’s vehicle pulled onto Pennsylvania Avenue from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Melinda A. Steffen, 72, of Dubuque, who was traveling east on Pennsylvania.
Cobo Bernal was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to yield right of way from a private drive.
