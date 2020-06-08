Flash flood watch issued as remnants of Cristobal approach tri-state area

Forecasters have issued a flash flood watch for six local counties as remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal approach the tri-state area.
The watch area is effective Tuesday and includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s going to be a wet day,” said Dave Cousins, weather service meteorologist. “There’s a potential for a lot of heavy rain.”
Cristobal weakened into a tropical depression early today and it’s track could bring the storm to the upper Mississippi River valley.
“This is only the third time this has happened,” Cousins said of the storm’s western and northern track into our region.
The tri-state area could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with heavier amounts in some locations, according to the weather service.
“Up across Dubuque County, that would mainly be mid-morning into the early evening,” Cousins said.