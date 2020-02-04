BEETOWN, Wis. — Five people were injured in a head-on crash Saturday in Grant County that nearly sent one vehicle over a 100-foot drop.
Christopher Cooley, 41, of Cassville; Kelsey M. Borcherding, 26, of Fennimore; and three children in her vehicle were taken to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday on Wisconsin 81 near Laufenberg Lane south of Beetown. The release states that Cooley was driving west on Wisconsin 81 when Borcherding lost control of her eastbound vehicle. It crossed the center line and struck Cooley’s vehicle head-on.
Cooley’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
“The vehicle was hanging off of a 100-foot embankment by a few small trees,” the release states.
Borcherding’s vehicle came to rest in a ditch.
Borcherding was cited for operating left of center, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and nonregistration of a motor vehicle.