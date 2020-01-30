MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A pair of surrogates will hold a campaign event today in Maquoketa in support of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Valerie Biden Owens, Biden’s sister and longtime advisor, will hold a meet-and-greet event at 4:30 p.m. at City Limits Family Restaurant, 906 S. Main St., Biden’s presidential campaign announced Wednesday. The doors for the event will open at 4 p.m.
Biden himself will make a campaign stop in Dubuque at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Clarke University’s Robert and Ruth Kehl Center, 1550 Clarke Drive.
Iowa’s first-in the-nation caucus will be held Monday night, Feb. 3.