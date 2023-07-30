When looking for Tom Buelow, Dubuque Moose Lodge 355 on Windsor Avenue is a safe place to start.
The Dubuque resident, who has been a member of the organization for 14 years, stops by the lodge at least once a day to complete volunteer work, from bartending for Moose members to completing yard work and organizing activities. About five years ago, he served a term as president, and now is past president of the lodge.
“You’ve got to stay busy when you’re retired,” he said. “If somebody needs something, I’m here just to help out.”
Buelow and his wife, Berti, joined the Dubuque Moose Lodge in 2009, shortly after Tom retired from John Deere Dubuque Works.
“I had some friends that were members, and they said, ‘Come on up and see what we do,’” he recalled. “You join as a new member, and you volunteer for a few things, and then all of a sudden they have you on the Board of Directors.”
The Dubuque lodge is part of Moose International, which includes nearly a million members across the U.S., Canada and Great Britain. The fraternal service organization contributes to large projects near and far, including a community for children in need in Illinois and a retirement community for Moose members in Florida.
“Right now, we’ve got a school supply collection going for Audubon (Elementary School in Dubuque), because that’s kind of in our neighborhood down here,” said Buelow.
Buelow volunteers as a bartender on Wednesday nights but is always willing to help out on other evenings. He also handles snow removal in the winter, takes cans to local redemption centers, helps with maintenance and yard work, coordinates a monthly poker tournament and recruits volunteers for the lodge’s twice-yearly highway cleanup.
“We have about two miles along the Southwest Arterial that we clean up,” he said. “I’m kind of the lead man on that. We usually get a crew of six to 10 volunteers.”
Dubuque Moose Lodge 355 recently received an Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award for 30 years of service, and Buelow accepted the award from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
He also was recently voted Moose of the Year by the approximately 500 local members of the Dubuque lodge.
Patti Mootz, a trustee for Dubuque Moose Lodge 355, said Buelow has distinguished himself as a reliable volunteer.
“We’ve got a lot of great (volunteers), but he just seems to go above and beyond everybody else,” she said. “It helps to make our Moose Lodge run really smoothly, all that he does. He’s always got a positive attitude, and you can always count on him. All of a sudden, he’s there, helping with whatever you need.”