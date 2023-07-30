PMD Tom Buelow
Buy Now

Tom Buelow has been a member of Dubuque Moose Lodge 355 for 14 years.

 Gassman

When looking for Tom Buelow, Dubuque Moose Lodge 355 on Windsor Avenue is a safe place to start.

The Dubuque resident, who has been a member of the organization for 14 years, stops by the lodge at least once a day to complete volunteer work, from bartending for Moose members to completing yard work and organizing activities. About five years ago, he served a term as president, and now is past president of the lodge.

Recommended for you