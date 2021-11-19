The two biggest ways for community members to tackle food insecurity locally are to give their time or their money.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque hosted a virtual conversation about food insecurity Thursday. About 30 people logged on to watch.
Panelists included Dubuque Food Pantry Executive Director Theresa Caldwell, Tri-State VIATS co-founder Catherine Caitlin, Dubuque Rescue Mission Executive Director Rick Mihm and River Bend Food Bank President Michael Miller.
Miller said food banks are happy to take donations if people have already-purchased items in their pantry to share, but a financial donation can go further than new food bought specifically to donate.
“We can turn a dollar into five meals,” Miller said.
Mihm said one way people can support Dubuque Rescue Mission as well as local businesses is by approaching a local restaurant or food producer and dedicating a certain amount of funds to be spent on food and shared with the mission.
The discussion focused on how the pandemic impacted food insecurity in Dubuque County and the ways that local organizations have adapted and plan to grow.
Tri-State VIATS was formed to provide transportation for immigrants. During the pandemic, it began hearing that the Guatemalan immigrant community was hit hard economically and struggling to feed its families.
Caitlin’s basement was transformed from a yoga studio to a food pantry full of culturally appropriate and healthy foods for 40 immigrant families, including 50 children. VIATS also launched a grow-your-own food program and community garden. Next summer, it plans to expand to offer meat through a chicken program.
Dubuque Food Pantry received support from the community during the pandemic, Caldwell said.
“Dubuque is such a giving community,” she said. “We had people bring down their stimulus checks and say, ‘I don’t need this. You can use it.’”
Currently, the food pantry is short on space, Caldwell said, and will have to consider ways to expand.
“We’re using every square inch of what we have,” Caldwell said.
At Dubuque Rescue Mission, when volunteers weren’t able to come in, residents of the homeless shelter pitched in to help serve meals, Mihm said.
“Our guys stepped up,” he said. “It was beautiful to see.”
According to Miller, food insecurity still impacts many locally.
Miller said 8.4% of Dubuque County was food insecure in 2019, and numbers increased in 2020 to 11.2%. Today, it has fallen back down to 9.4%.
The numbers are higher for children, with 13.7% of children food insecure this year.
“When people ask me if they should give to a food bank or a food pantry, my answer is just, ‘Yes,’” Miller said. “We’re in this together.”