Sarah Kelly-Walters joined Wisconsin-Iowa Shopping News as a customer service representative and sales assistant.
Matthew Hinderberger joined Eastern Iowa Media Group-North as a sports writer.
Crescent Community Health Center announced hiring:
Carol Caldwell as director of human capital and culture.
Conner Ferguson as a licensed practical nurse.
Roberto Miranda as a patient service representative.
Kari DePauw joined Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County‘s orthopaedic department. In her new position, she will work closely with Dr. Dan Stormont and Brian McComb in the specialty clinic in Darlington, Wis.
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Linda Niemann as a client service representative.
Priscilla LuGrain as a member services coordinator.
Brian Sholty as a talent acquisition specialist.
Olivia Meyer and Kimberly Digman as claims coordinators.
Jenna Bakken as a claims representative.
Megan Brunssen as a staff accountant.
Jack Benda as a business analyst.
Rebecca Schmieder as a WC RN case manager.
Nick Jobgen and Ashley Benda as account administrators.
Katherine Welu as a benefits services assistant.
Bianca Vanbebber as a quality assurance coordinator.
Jody Stortzum as a service representative.
Deere & Co.‘s board of directors elected Josh Jepsen senior vice president and chief financial officer. He has been with Deere for 23 years and assumed the role of deputy financial officer earlier this year.
Galena Country Tourism CEO and President Rose Noble has been appointed to the 2022/2023 board of directors for Destinations International. She represents Galena Country and the central Midwest U.S. on the board.
Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wis., earned a five-star designation for the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It is one of 44 critical access hospitals in the country and one of only five Wisconsin critical access hospitals to earn this recognition.
