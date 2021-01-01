Joe Noll says he notices the difference.
“It’s been really peaceful,” he said.
The Dubuque Police Department, as of Wednesday, reported 17 incidents of shots being fired with criminal intent in 2020, one more than the 16 such incidents in 2019. Both figures are substantially fewer than the 33 incidents reported in 2015 — the year with the highest total in the last decade.
“It’s unbelievably different from five or six years ago,” said Noll, president of Downtown Neighborhood Association.
The police department data does not include suicides in which a gun is used or accidental shootings.
There were six shots-fired incidents during the first six months of 2020 and 11 in the second half.
Police department statistics indicate the vast majority of recent gunshot incidents have occurred in Noll’s neighborhood, as well as on Dubuque’s North End and the central hill area on the bluffs between University Avenue and Loras Boulevard.
Noll said he has rarely thought about gunshot incidents this year.
“I’m surprised we had 17 (shooting incidents) this year,” he said.
Lt. Ted McClimon, of the Dubuque Police Department, credits several factors with the decline from five years ago.
“We would love it to be zero (shots-fired incidents), but from where we were five years ago to where we are today, we have made some strides,” McClimon said. “I think a large part of it is our city’s camera system.”
Investigators’ use of surveillance footage — both archival and real-time video — has helped solve cases and reduced the incidence of violent crime, McClimon said. The city has more than 1,500 traffic and other surveillance cameras.
“Using it to match up what our witnesses or victims are telling us or using it to track a vehicle has been a large part of cases being able to be closed and arrests made,” McClimon said. “I can’t overestimate how important and valuable these cameras have been to us.”
McClimon said six of the 17 shooting incidents resulted in persons being injured. That includes the July 2 fatal shooting of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, near the corner of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street.
Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in relation to that shooting death. Police statistics show officers have made arrests in connection with nine of the 17 shots-fired investigations of 2020.
“We’ve charged 15 people,” McClimon said. “In six of the other (shots-fired incidents), we’ve identified people involved or suspects who we anticipate will be charged.”
That leaves two shootings from this year for which investigators continue to work toward identifying suspects.
McClimon said investigations of Dubuque’s shots-fired incidents reveal connections between perpetrators and victims.
“It’s not a random act, where someone is just driving and shooting at someone they don’t know. That’s not what is happening,” he said. “In nearly all (shootings) that we have had this year, there has been some type of relationship. They know each other in some way.”
McClimon said getting cooperation from all victims and witnesses remains a challenge for law enforcement.
“We always welcome cooperation,” he said. “Witness and victim cooperation is very important, just from the eyewitness component to being able to corroborate surveillance camera footage. It’s very helpful. But we have found ways to use other investigative tools if we’re not getting cooperation.”
McClimon said police continue to try to forge positive relationships with community members, hoping that the connections will yield increased cooperation during investigations.
“Everybody in this building focuses on the importance of community collaboration,” McClimon said. “That benefits us all down the road. If you see something or hear something, let us know. People can have a variety of ways they can give us information. If they’re worried about having their name out there, that is something we can work with — we can take anonymous information.”
Noll has lived downtown since 1972. He said increased personal interaction with residents and law enforcement has helped make the area safer.
“The community police officers — we call them the ‘bike cops’ — changed our neighborhood,” Noll said. “When they got out of their cars and began riding their bikes around and meeting with people, that was one of the biggest changes we noticed.”