LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County supervisors recently reappointed the county’s longtime highway commissioner, but he won’t be in the role for too much longer.
Supervisors backed the reappointment of Dave Lambert to the role, but he will only serve in the role until April, as he plans to retire. He will have served about 16 years in the role.
County board Chairman Bob Keeney said the highway commissioner position already has been posted in anticipation of Lambert’s departure.
According to an advertisement for the position, qualifications include a bachelor’s degree with a major in business, public administration, civil engineering or a related field, and five years of “direct work experience in planning and supervision of road and bridge construction.” A certified professional engineer is desired.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 8. They can be obtained at co.grant.wi.gov or by calling 608-723-2540.