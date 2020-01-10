A YouTube sensation known for bringing a southern sensibility to the comedy arena will bring his tour to Dubuque later this year.
Catfish Cooley will perform April 18 at the Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St., as part of his Nitro Comedy Tour. Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. today at the Five Flags Box Office or at TicketMaster.com.
Cooley has attracted hundreds of thousands of online fans with his comedic rants. In 2015, he was featured in the “CeWEBrity Profile” segment of popular Comedy Central show Tosh.0.
Cooley will be joined by Kentucky native Andrew Conn, described in a Five Flags press release as a “rising superstar in comedy who resembles a redneck Jim Carrey.”