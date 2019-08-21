Efforts to fix a pesky sinkhole likely will result in at least another month of lane closures on a busy downtown Dubuque roadway.
The right lane of a stretch of White Street near East Seventh Street has been closed for weeks after city public works crews discovered a dip in the pavement. Efforts to fill in the apparent sinkhole that caused it have been unsuccessful so far.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said his team will have to dig deep — literally — to get to the bottom of this particular mystery.
“It’s going to be a fairly big ordeal there,” he said. “We’re just getting plans together. ... That will be closed for at least a month now until we get it completed.”
It is not the only subterranean headache with which city engineering crews are contending. A persistent sinkhole remains open near a Tiffany Court residence, also posing a potential threat to city infrastructure.
SINKING FEELING
Susan Price noticed city workers poking around outside her business about a month ago. Soon after, cones went up blocking a lane of heavily used, one-way White Street.
And there the cones have remained, funneling traffic, much of it coming off U.S. 52/61/151, into one lane.
“This sinkhole’s been here for over a month,” Price said. “It’s been there for a long time. It’s not like it’s been a week.”
Fortunately, the traffic tangles haven’t negatively affected Price’s business, The Smokestack, at 62 E. Seventh St. But for cars passing by, “it makes it a little difficult,” Price said.
“This is obviously a more difficult repair than anybody had anticipated,” she said.
The problem appears to be connected to a sewer line buried 20 feet below the surface, according to Psihoyos. Getting to it will require significant excavation.
“There’s a manhole in that location,” he said. “We don’t know exactly where the material’s going into that or the pipes. We’re in the process of hiring a contractor to possibly replace the manhole.”
Cost estimates and an exact time estimate weren’t immediately available, though Psihoyos said it “definitely” will be completed this year.
BOTTOMLESS PIT?
City officials also are struggling with the sinkhole located at a private residence on Tiffany Court. The property owners were alerted to the hole’s presence in September, after it pulled their electrical box below ground.
Several subsequent attempts to fill it in have proven unsuccessful.
Homeowners Barb and Bob Friedman did not return a phone message seeking comment for this story.
While addressing the underground chasm ultimately is the Friedmans’ responsibility, the city has gotten involved.
“We were working with the resident, and we wanted to make sure it wasn’t going to affect Tiffany Court or the city’s infrastructure,” Psihoyos said.
The city’s involvement remains “exploratory,” he said. However, the engineering department did solicit bids from contractors to determine the actual risk posed by the sinkhole.
“Nobody bid on the project,” Psihoyos said. “Now, we’re working with individual specialty (contractors).”