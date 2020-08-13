Authorities said a teen led them on a high-speed chase that topped 118 mph on U.S. 151 in Dubuque County.
Darion L. Reese, 19, of 1337 Main St., No. 5, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of U.S. 151 and Ryan Road on a charge of eluding.
Court documents state that authorities first spotted Reese traveling north at a high rate of speed on U.S. 61 near Cycle Club Lane, north of Dubuque Regional Airport. Radar indicated Reese was traveling 81 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Reese then pulled onto U.S. 151 and traveled “at speed in excess of 118 in a posted 65-mph zone,” according to documents.
Reese’s vehicle continued for several miles, sometimes driving without headlights or taillights and “was observed to be swerving back and forth between lanes and passing vehicles in a reckless manner.”
Reese’s vehicle “ultimately made a U-turn at Gehl Lane and drove northbound in the southbound lanes” before cutting through a ditch and continuing north in the northbound lanes.
Authorities stopped the vehicle using tire-deflation devices.
Reese reportedly told authorities that he attempted to flee because he did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance coverage for the vehicle.
Reese also was cited with multiple traffic citations.