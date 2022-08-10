Retired major league pitcher Kyle Farnsworth signs a ball for Beckett Goldsmith, 8, of Dyersville during the tailgate party in Dyersville, Iowa prior to the minor league baseball game at the Field of Dreams on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Dyersville on Tuesday to open a week of baseball-themed activities.
Textile Brewing Co. and Fuse restaurant co-hosted a tailgate event in a parking lot between the two businesses ahead of Tuesday’s Minor League Baseball game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad City River Bandits at the Field of Dreams.
“It’s like a Dyersville thing now,” said Terry Oltmanns, of Dyersville, who was at the tailgate with his wife, Shirley. “It’s baseball week in Dyersville.”
The minor league game was held two days before Major League Baseball returns to the Field of Dreams on Thursday, Aug. 11, for a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.
The tailgate event featured live music, merchandise for sale and food and drink options from Fuse and Textile. Foam corn hats were passed out as souvenirs.
Several film and baseball stars also came to the tailgate to sign autographs. “Field of Dreams” actor Dwier Brown and former Reds player Drew Storen were on hand at the event, as were former Cubs players Kyle Farnsworth and Glendon Rusch.
Brothers Josh and Shannon Hickey, of Dubuque, came to the tailgate on their day off to get some autographs. The pair showed off their Cubs gear signed by Dwier Brown.
“It’s nice to see all the people out here for it,” Shannon said.
Josh also noted the plans to construct a permanent stadium around the MLB field at the Field of Dreams. State of Iowa officials on Tuesday announced a $12.5 million Destination Iowa grant had been awarded for the project.
“It’s a pretty awesome experience, and now there’s going to be an actual MLB stadium here,” Josh said. “It’s awesome.”
Several people at the tailgate also had tickets to see Tuesday’s minor league game.
Eric Oliver, of Cedar Rapids, planned to attend the game with three former baseball teammates who played for Kirkwood Community College in 1979.
“I told my wife before I left Cedar Rapids today that the last time I was this excited was in April 1968, when my grandfather took me to my first Major League Baseball game in Los Angeles,” Oliver said. “That’s the kind of euphoria I felt coming here.”
Oliver, who wore a Kernels jersey to the tailgate, said he wasn’t rooting for a particular team but came as a lover of baseball and baseball history.
“I just want to soak it all in and enjoy it,” he said.
Ian Price, of Marion, Iowa, and his two sons, Isaac, 11, and Elijah, 8, also had tickets to attend the game.
“We’re going to watch the team play that’s from our town,” Isaac said of the Kernels. “They’re going to be playing where they made the (“Field of Dreams”) movie.”
Ian said the family planned to get some autographs at the tailgate before the game.
“My dad took me here when I was about their age,” he said. “Now, they get to experience it.”
