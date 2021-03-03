WINTERSET, Iowa — A fugitive arrested nearly two years ago in Dubuque has been found guilty of first-degree murder in Madison County.
Jerome B. Moyer III, 27, of Norwalk, Iowa, was found guilty this week of the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Rosanna M. Otto, 23, by a Madison County jury, according to online court documents.
A press release states that authorities responded to a residence in Winterset, southwest of Des Moines, after receiving a 911 call at about 11:10 p.m. May 27, 2019, about a woman who was unresponsive. Police found Otto, 23, dead from “an apparent gunshot wound” inside the home.
Dubuque police stopped Moyer at about 4:10 a.m. May 28, 2019, on the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge.
A conviction of first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole in Iowa.