Dubuque Community Schools will host an informational meeting next week to provide an update on the district’s middle school consolidation study and give community members the chance to offer feedback.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, according to a press release.

