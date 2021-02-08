A pop-up resale fundraising event will help support a local nonprofit organization.
Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity will hold the shop at 190 JFK Road, the former Party City building, according to the organization’s website.
All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that focuses on creating affordable housing opportunities.
Shoppers may schedule a private shopping appointment between Feb. 20-28.
The temporary shop will be open for traditional shopping for three weeks, beginning Feb. 25, with hours of 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Shoppers will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.
Contact Habitat for Humanity at 563-556-2195 for more information, including how to donate.