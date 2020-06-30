PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Southwest Health Center’s walking club is launching a free community fitness initiative.

Sole Mates’ 100 Miles in 100 Days Community Walking Challenge will begin Wednesday, July 1, according to a press release. The club will not be gathering for weekly group walks because of health precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants completing 100 miles by Oct. 8, will receive a commemorative water bottle.

Current members of Sole Mates will be automatically entered into the 2020 challenge. New members may join any time by visiting southwesthealth.org/walk or calling 608-342-4779. Registered participants will receive an emailed form for logging miles walked. Printed forms are available at Southwest Health Center reception desks.

