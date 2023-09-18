Lola, an entrant belonging to Dave Connelly, of Dubuque, runs a circuitous route to the finish line during the wiener dog races held during the Dubuque Oktoberfest event on Sunday at Q Casino's Back Waters Stage.
Cooper, an entrant belonging to Madelynn Beatty, of Independence, Iowa, crosses the finish line during the wiener dog races held during the Dubuque Oktoberfest event on Sunday at Q Casino's Back Waters Stage.
“Get set … go!” must not translate too well from English into dachshund.
Sure, some of the entrants in the Dubuque Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races sprinted hard to the finish line from the start.
Others took more circuitous routes to the finish line. These more wayward dogs ran a third of the way down the patch of artificial football field turf at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage, then turned around and strolled back. Or they ran halfway down the course but then decided to stick their nose into other entrants’ business. Or they ran about two-thirds of the way to glory before noticing that a small, green tennis ball had skipped onto the course. That was the end of their competitive race.
Sunday’s races drew a record number of entrants — more than 30 — and provided yet more evidence that it’s not whether you win or lose, it’s all about getting the dog treat at the end.
“Everything about the race is hilarious,” Juliene McNally said.
Juliene and Kent McNally, of Central City, Iowa, made the one-and-a-half-hour drive from their home to Dubuque so their dog Maxi could compete in the races.
“It’s well worth the drive,” Kent McNally said. “We do two or three of these races a year, and this one is our favorite because of the atmosphere and all the festivities.”
The Oktoberfest event also featured food and beverages, live music, dancing and a stein-holding contest. Proceeds benefited Camp Albrecht Acres, in Sherrill, Iowa. The camp serves adults and children with disabilities.
During the afternoon dog races, spectators three people deep lined the enclosed race course.
“People just love dogs,” said Marianne Kirkendall, who organized the race. “My favorite thing about the race is just watching all of the joy on peoples’ faces.”
Larry Regan, of East Dubuque, Ill., brought four dachshunds to race. He explained why he was attracted to the breed.
“They are very loving, loyal dogs,” he said. “They were bred to go into badger holes after badgers, so they’re smart.”
Linda Johnson, of Dubuque, brought her dog, Gus, to the event. Also along for the competition was Gus’ personal cheering section. Johnson’s parents, Gene and Lanita Gesie, of Dubuque, each wore sweatshirts emblazoned with Gus’ photo and the words “Team Gus.”
“We have been doing this race a while,” Johnson said. “My dad is a fanatic (about the event), so one year at Christmas we decided that they should have these shirts.”
Nikki Clemen, of Dubuque, celebrated with her dog at the end of the races because Sonny finished in first place.
“We came last year and he didn’t move,” Clemen said. “This summer, he really put the work in.”