Ambitious eaters are invited to indulge their sweet teeth during a doughnut “demolition” event next month in Dubuque.
Donut Boy is hosting Donut Demolition from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. The day’s hungriest competitor will win a $500 cash prize, according to a press release.
Participants will be given a glass of milk and an unlimited supply of Donut Boy doughnut holes. They then will have eight minutes to eat as many of the sweets as they possibly can.
Anyone wishing to enter must be 18 years old or older and must register by Tuesday, Jan. 28. Participants must pay a $20 entrance fee and sign a liability waiver.
To register, visit DonutDemolition.com.