DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members recently approved a pair of bids for a large-scale infrastructure project for the city’s southeast side.
Both were well below the estimated costs for the work.
Marc Ruden, project manager and municipal engineer with IIW, said there was a lot of interest and aggressive bids on both contracts for the southeast Water Systems Improvements 2019 Project, which includes a pumping facility and a considerable amount of new water main.
After reviewing bids, Boomerang Corp had the low bid of $942,050 for the pumping facility, which was $142,950, or 13%, less than the engineer’s estimate of $1,085,000.
For the water main work, Boomerang’s bid came in at $161,150, which was $118,850, or 42%, below the engineer’s estimate of $280,000.
While council members unanimously approved both contracts with Boomerang Corp., state officials still need to sign off on the contracts before they take effect since the city intends to State Revolving Fund dollars for the project. Ruden expects that process to be finished this month.
If that step proceeds as expected, the project could be completed by the end of August.