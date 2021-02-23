DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Applicants are sought to serve on a visioning process idea selection committee in Dyersville.
Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce officials recently launched Imagine 2030, a process through which residents can submit ideas they hope to see completed in the next decade.
Residents can submit ideas for possible Imagine 2030 projects online through March 25. Chamber officials also asked for input from students at Beckman Catholic High School and St. Francis Xavier School and students in Western Dubuque Community School District.
In the coming weeks, the idea selection committee will form to narrow the feedback down to 30 ideas. From there, community members will have the opportunity to vote on five ideas they want to see completed by 2030.
Applications to join the committee are available at www.dyersville.org/imagine and are due by Monday, March 15. The committee will have 12 to 15 members of various backgrounds and ages.
Ideas will be narrowed down in April for the public to vote on in May.