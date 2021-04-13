Local Iowa National Guard members are returning earlier than expected.
About 130 members of the “Ironman” 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, will be landing at approximately 11:05 a.m. today at Dubuque Regional Airport, according to a social media post.
A homecoming ceremony for the returning soldiers is closed to the public due to COVID-19-related health concerns but will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ASSASSINS133INF.
The “Ironman” Battalion supported Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.