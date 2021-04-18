Work to establish a sexual assault kit tracking system continues in Wisconsin, an effort to increase transparency and prevent a backlog of untested kits.
The database, due for launch at the end of the year, would enable people to track their kit from the time it is collected in hospitals to its analysis in the state crime lab and access information about the evidence until it is disposed.
Southwest Wisconsin law enforcement officials praised the initiative.
“I think a lot of times when we talk about our criminal justice system as a whole, in years prior … it was very offender-oriented,” said Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. “The victim does get pushed to the side a little bit. I think we’ve made some efforts to make sure that victims have some rights.”
The new system is the latest effort in a federally funded initiative to speed the processing of untested sexual assault kits.
In 2014, the state discovered thousands of them in the custody of hospitals and law enforcement agencies, collected from 2010 to 2015. The most recent count stands at 6,841. A portion, 4,475, were designated for analysis.
Even if the survivor declines to file a police report or press charges, “the data is there if needed … rather than let them sit in someone’s evidence room where they could be damaged or destroyed,” Dreckman said.
To date, 15 criminal cases have been filed as a result of those efforts.
Southwest Wisconsin agencies do not possess a large cache of untested kits because so few were collected to begin with, given the low population of the counties.
“We’re lucky that way,” said Lafayette County Sherriff Reg Gill.
However, statisticians estimate that three out of four sexual assaults go unreported. Often, survivors know the alleged offender, adding to their reluctance to press charges, Dreckman said.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department held onto untested kits in the event that survivors who declined to file a police report change their minds.
In Grant County from 2010 through 2015, incidents involving 195 sexual assault victims were reported to law enforcement. Of those, 54 kits were collected. On average, over the six-year period, 44% of the kits were tested.
In Lafayette County, the figures were 69 and 8, respectively, and, on average, 75% of kits were tested.
Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are currently conducting a census of untested kits in their possession, and the Legislature has proposed a measure that would require agencies to report new kit collection and testing data into the new tracking system.
Another bill would implement notification requirements for health care providers who collect kits if the survivor wishes to report their cases to law enforcement, as well as time frames in which the provider must do so.
Both bills unanimously passed through the Senate and await a hearing in the Assembly.