A Dubuque storage company is constructing its fifth storage building, with its owner citing a high demand for storage space as a key reason for the move.

Joe Delaney, co-owner of Seippel Road Storage, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the 13,600-square-foot building at 950 Seippel Road will be the company’s fifth storage unit.

