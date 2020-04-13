Votes are being tallied by boards of canvassers in municipalities across Wisconsin today -- six days after in-person voting was completed in the spring election.
Results cannot be released before 4 p.m. under a federal judge’s order.
On the ballot in southwestern Wisconsin are all boards of supervisors seats in Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties; school board members; and council and trustee seats in area cities and villages.
Results from statewide elections for justice of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judge in Districts 1, 2 and 4 also will be released along with the presidential preference primary. A ballot measure concerning crime victims' rights will determine whether the state constitution will be amended.
The Wisconsin spring election was marked by controversy after a last-minute effort to delay the election until June 9 by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proved unsuccessful.
Despite the recommendation of public health officials to stay at home to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus, Republican lawmakers appealed the move to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which ruled, 4-2, that Evers lacked the authority to move the election independent of the GOP-controlled Legislature.
Later, the U.S. Supreme Court later determined the state could not extend absentee voting. Ballots had to be or postmarked by April 7 and received today to be considered valid, but voters across the state reported never receiving them in the mail.
Of the 7,944 absentee ballots that were sent to voters in Grant County, 6,649 had been returned as of this morning. In Lafayette County, 2,534 of 2,787 were returned. The figures stood at 5,096 of 5,521 absentee ballots in Iowa County and 1,728 of 2,168 in Crawford County.
The Telegraph Herald will post election results as they are received later today.