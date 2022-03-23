FARLEY, Iowa — The Friends of the Western Dubuque FFA will host a fundraising steak dinner and auction.

The event is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Farley Memorial Hall.

Dinner will be catered by The Barn, and live music will be performed by Mark Zalaznik.

The cost of dinner is $30 per person, but sponsorships also are sought.

The funds raised will go toward scholarships and capital campaigns.

For more information, email jennifervaske@yahoo.com or sdjecklin@yahoo.com or call 563-580-0253.

