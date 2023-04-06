U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (from left), R-Iowa; Cassie Miller, an agriculture teacher at Maquoketa High School; junior Allison Bean; and sophomore Evelyn Nelson talk during a tour of the school’s Agriculture Learning Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (from left), R-Iowa; Cassie Miller, an agriculture teacher at Maquoketa High School; junior Allison Bean; and sophomore Evelyn Nelson talk during a tour of the school's Agriculture Learning Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Cassie Miller (from left), an agriculture teacher at Maquoketa High School; junior Allison Bean; U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; and sophomore Evelyn Nelson talk during a tour of the school's Agriculture Learning Center in Maquoketa, Iowa.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (from left), R-Iowa; Jacob Nabb, a sophomore at Maquoketa High School; Cassie Miller, an agriculture teacher; and junior Allison Bean talk during a tour of the school's Agriculture Learning Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (right), R-Iowa, and Cassie Miller (far left), an agriculture teacher at Maquoketa High School, talk with students during a tour of the school's Agriculture Learning Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (from left), R-Iowa; Cassie Miller, an agriculture teacher at Maquoketa High School; junior Allison Bean; and sophomore Evelyn Nelson talk during a tour of the school’s Agriculture Learning Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (from left), R-Iowa; Cassie Miller, an agriculture teacher at Maquoketa High School; junior Allison Bean; and sophomore Evelyn Nelson talk during a tour of the school's Agriculture Learning Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Cassie Miller (from left), an agriculture teacher at Maquoketa High School; junior Allison Bean; U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; and sophomore Evelyn Nelson talk during a tour of the school's Agriculture Learning Center in Maquoketa, Iowa.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (from left), R-Iowa; Jacob Nabb, a sophomore at Maquoketa High School; Cassie Miller, an agriculture teacher; and junior Allison Bean talk during a tour of the school's Agriculture Learning Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (right), R-Iowa, and Cassie Miller (far left), an agriculture teacher at Maquoketa High School, talk with students during a tour of the school's Agriculture Learning Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, toured Maquoketa High School’s new Ag Learning Center on Wednesday, then discussed the ongoing development of the 2023 Farm Bill and challenges with rural development with local school leaders and students.
On Wednesday afternoon, Maquoketa High officials and agriculture teacher Cassie Miller guided Ernst around the two classrooms, shop and greenhouse included in the $1.3 million wing opened about one year ago. The learning center, funded by the Maquoketa Community School District and Maquoketa FFA alumni, is a point of community pride, according to Superintendent Tara Notz.
“It was a huge community project,” she said. “The celebration in the community is just how so many entities came together to help the alumni (fundraising efforts) — the support of our students, the support of FFA and the opportunities that gives kids to learn about the ag process, but also how to speak and collaborate with others.”
Recommended for you
Ernst spoke with students conducting their first PH tests in food science classes, checking on chickens they raised in the learning center’s shop and those involved in the local FFA.
Then in a roundtable discussion with members of the Maquoketa School Board, FFA Boosters, students and educators, Ernst talked about the potential of the in-development Farm Bill to improve situations in rural Iowa. Jackson County was the 41st county on Ernst’s latest 99-county tour. But Ernst said many concerns in Maquoketa are those she has heard elsewhere.
“I try to scrutinize some of the programs,” she said of her work on the 2023 Farm Bill, as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. “Because one of the greatest concerns I hear across Iowa is that a lot of our new and beginning farmers don’t have anywhere to go (for help). If you’re not coming from a farm family — like many of the students you have who are engaging in some of your ag and food classes didn’t grow up on a farm — breaking in is extremely difficult.”
Tom Miller — a member of the Maquoketa School Board, recently retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — said some core agricultural programs from the Farm Bill directly contribute to difficulties for young farmers to enter agriculture and stay in rural communities.
“As we increase those subsidies’ maximum levels, it drives smaller farmers out of business,” he said. “Bigger and bigger farms mean less people in rural areas, less people in the communities and less kids in our classrooms. I’d really like to see a situation where we hold the line on some of those higher-end subsidies.”
FFA Booster chair Kent Bennis said a problem for everyone present on Wednesday was the struggle to attract and retain teachers in rural districts, especially specialized teachers like for agriculture. Notz said that one of two agriculture teachers was leaving the district at the end of the year to move to another rural Iowa district and that Iowa State University only had eight graduating students with that specialty to offer.
But, Ernst said direct support for teachers was unlikely to come from the federal government.
“I wouldn’t believe the federal government should be subsidizing teacher wages,” she said. “It could be through grant opportunities. But to say ‘You have x number of teachers, we’ll pay x amount of dollars,’ that is not a federal issue. If you start talking about federal (funding), we’re going to put a lot of requirements on you that you probably would not want.”
Wednesday’s discussion was an education for students present. Agriculture students and FFA members Brant Bennis, 16, and Keegan Cavanagh, 15, listened to the roundtable discussion with Ernst and local leaders at their high school. Afterward, both said the topics covered — politics, rural development and agriculture programs — were not common topics they discussed with adults any other time, even though they are on the teens’ minds.
“Later on, I would like to farm, and I want to stay around this area,” Bennis said. “I have a buddy who wants to (start a farm). And getting down to thinking about it, how much it costs is crazy if you don’t already have something established, like I do.”
Cavanagh’s parents do not farm. But he does help on his friend Bennis’ family’s operation.
“I help them farm, which is nice, because that’s something I would like to do in my future,” he said. “But it’s not something you can just go out and do. And there’s a lot of risk you’re taking getting into farming.”
After the event, Ernst told the Telegraph Herald that she thought the U.S. Senate, which is under Democratic control, could come to an agreement on the Farm Bill this year. But she said the U.S. House, under Republican control, would probably push full passage until 2024.
“We’ll have some challenges when we talk through SNAP and the food assistance programs… (but) I think that we in the Senate can get it over the finish line this year, which is good,” she said. “The Iowa delegation is very tight. And both Randy Feenstra and Zach Nunn are on the Ag Committee, which is really good. But they will have some challenges in the House. We’re trying to find ways where we can encourage members to be supportive to get it over the finish line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.