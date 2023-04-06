MAQUOKETA, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, toured Maquoketa High School’s new Ag Learning Center on Wednesday, then discussed the ongoing development of the 2023 Farm Bill and challenges with rural development with local school leaders and students.

On Wednesday afternoon, Maquoketa High officials and agriculture teacher Cassie Miller guided Ernst around the two classrooms, shop and greenhouse included in the $1.3 million wing opened about one year ago. The learning center, funded by the Maquoketa Community School District and Maquoketa FFA alumni, is a point of community pride, according to Superintendent Tara Notz.

