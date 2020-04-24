LANCASTER, Wis. — The director of Schreiner Memorial Library in Lancaster will depart next month.
Jennifer Bernetzke took a position with Southwest Wisconsin Library System. Her last day will be May 10.
Bernetzke started working at the library in Lancaster in 2009 and became director in 2013.
Her new job with SWLS will be as an integrated library loan consultant.
“Part of that job will be training and troubleshooting the SWLS computer system, helping to provide statistics on the shared catalog and making it easier for libraries to serve their patrons,” she said.
Bernetzke said a key event in her tenure in Lancaster was when the library was renovated and expanded in 2015.
“The pre-opening gala for the new building before our grand opening, when we had 50 people in for a sneak peek of what the community had created, I have rarely been so proud, as it’s something that stands out as a good example of what Lancaster can do when they decide they want to accomplish something,” she said. “There have been many such moments along the way, but this library is the facility that Lancaster deserves. I’m glad so many people see it for the absolute asset it is.”