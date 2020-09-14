GALENA, Ill. — One woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday evening in Jo Daviess County.
Shanese Long, 24, of Chicago, was westbound on U.S. 20 about a quarter-mile west of Eagle Ridge Drive in rural Galena at 5:56 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve on wet pavement, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Long’s vehicle left the roadway, entering the ditch on the north side, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof. Long was taken by Galena Ambulance Service to Midwest Medical Hospital in Galena for treatment of injuries. A passenger in Long’s vehicle, Aliyah Casa, 21, of Chicago, was uninjured.
Long was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving too fast for conditions. The crash remains under investigation.