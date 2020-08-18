One person was injured when a vehicle collided with the rear of a semi-tractor trailer Friday south of Dubuque.
Clarence E. Claussen, 75, of Platteville, Wis., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 2:35 p.m. Friday on U.S. 61 just south of Cycle Club Lane. The report states that Claussen was southbound when he struck the rear of a semi driven by Kurt Zimmerhakl, 61, of Morristown, Tenn.
Claussen was cited with following too close.