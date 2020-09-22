LANCASTER, Wis. -- Lancaster Common Council members this week did not back a proposal to require city employees to wear masks in city facilities and vehicles in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, members approved having employees follow the statewide mask mandate through at least Oct. 19, even though it is slated to expire on Monday, Sept. 28.
City Administrator David Carlson said he submitted the proposal requiring employees to wear masks in city buildings and vehicles "because I want to know what are the common council's wishes on this issue going forward."
"The only reason I presented this is because of the Gov. (Tony) Evers' mask mandate," Carlson said. "Before that in Lancaster City Hall and when it came to other city employees, it was based on the employee's personal preference.”
A motion by Alderwoman Katie Reuter to adopt that proposal died for a lack of a second.
Mayor David Varnam called the proposal too broad and noted that it did not include specifics regarding people who cannot wear masks due to health issues or about whether employees had to wear masks if they were alone.
Carlson then proposed the alternative, and council members voted 7-1 in favor, with Matt Pennekamp dissenting.
Council members also unanimously approved a resolution for the general public that says people 5 and older have to wear a face covering when they are inside a city building when there is one or more other people in close proximity, with some exceptions.
People will not have to wear a mask to vote at Lancaster Senior Center, which is part of City Hall, as stated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.