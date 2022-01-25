Wisconsin Women in Conservation is offering free mental health support training for women farmers, landowners and conservationists.

A two-hour online event targeted to residents of southwest Wisconsin counties, including but not exclusive to Crawford, Grant and Vernon counties, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on March 3.

The program intends to change the trajectory of a person who is feeling vulnerable and headed toward crisis, a press release states.

Those interested in learning more, registering and obtaining a Zoom link can visit WiWiC.org.

