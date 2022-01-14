PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In anticipation of the closure of his business by city officials, a Platteville dog kennel owner has proposed taxpayers pay for him to relocate his facility outside of town.
Dan Winch pitched to the Platteville Common Council this week project ideas ranging in cost from $725,000 to $3.2 million that could include the purchase or construction of a private home for Winch’s family and a dog kennel on a property outside city limits.
City officials said financing the endeavor would raise taxes considerably and provide Platteville with neither property tax revenue nor job creation.
“Why do you feel, justifiably, the city should pay millions of dollars for your kennel?” Council Member Lynne Parrott said. “Plenty of people start a business.”
Winch, who operates Bernese Buds from his residence at 345 Bayley Ave., keeps eight breeding Bernese Mountain dogs and the litters of puppies they produce. He also owns three cats and seeks to board other people’s dogs.
A change in city ordinances in 2020 reclassified Winch’s operation as a business, requiring him to obtain a new license and an additional permit.
City officials in December denied Winch the permit because his 7,533-square-foot property is incompatible with size requirements in the new ordinance. He would have to operate a facility on grounds that span at least 33,000 square feet.
He has until Jan. 31 to comply, or the city can start issuing citations.
In his proposal, Winch said he purchased his home “in good faith” under the ordinances at the time, which enabled him to have up to 10 dogs and an unlimited number of cats. He accused the city of drafting a law he cannot ethically comply with in the time frame established and thus claimed it is unenforceable.
Winch purchased 10.3 acres in the Town of Smelser for $99,000 in July 2020, but he said the property is not move-in ready.
He said firms estimated that constructing a home and kennels and installing utilities at the site would cost $2 million to $3.2 million. Winch believes he could acquire a bank loan of $500,000 and asked the city to fund the rest.
An alternative, he said, is for the city to buy a property and sell it to him for $1. Winch proposed four possible homes in other communities with prices ranging from $725,000 to $2.2 million.
If the city borrowed $3 million to build Winch a new home and kennel, Platteville taxpayers could expect to finance $3.7 million when interest costs are included, according to an estimate provided by City Manager Adam Ruechel.
The current tax rate of $8.27 per $1,000 in assessed value would increase an estimated 52 cents in 2023, and the tax rate would continue to rise over the subsequent 14 years.
Exasperated council members expressed resistance to seriously considering Winch’s proposal, and the body is expected to reject it at its Jan. 25 meeting.
“I find it hard to justify,” Council Member Ken Kilian said.