May convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- Armando Didovic, 32; Jan. 5.
- Brayton Ragsdale, 21; Dec. 28.
- Dylan J. Blanchard, 28; Dec. 28.
- Randall D. Chesterman, 62; March 11.
- Alexandria J. Edahl, 26; Jan. 31; second offense.
- Orea Z. Lavell, 22; Jan. 31.
- Alexis M. Oberbroeckling, 19; Dec. 21.
- Traxton T. Priebe, 26; Feb. 15.
- Gerald C. Shannon, 42; March 16; second offense.
- Gregg D. Gongwer, 61; Jan. 22.