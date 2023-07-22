Kids can now obtain hearing aids for free thanks to a new Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque endowment fund.
The Hearing Improvement & Kids Equipment endowment fund was created in partnership with two Dubuque doctors, Tim King and Ed Alt, and is designed to cover the often burdensome expense of kids hearing aids.
King, an ear, nose and throat doctor at Medical Associates, said he just wanted to solve a problem he observed in the community. King said he worked with Alt, a retired doctor, to contact the community foundation to create the fund.
Recommended for you
King said he sees between 11 and 15 kids each year who need hearing aids, which can cost $5,000 to $6,000 and last about five years. It’s a cost insurance rarely covers, King said.
“It’s frustrating when you see parents come in, and you can just see their faces drop when they know how much it’s going to cost for the child to hear,” King said. “Medical costs, unfortunately, are expensive already. And then on top of that, it’s a non-covered expense.”
If kids don’t have access to hearing aids, King said they are more likely to be held back in school, be socially isolated and face mental health issues.
“If you can’t hear well, you generally cannot enunciate and articulate well. And then all of a sudden, education becomes a secondary goal for these children,” King said. “And they feel even more isolated, and then they suffer more over the long haul.”
King said insurance usually covers care for profound deafness, like cochlear implants, but families often have to drive to Iowa City or Madison multiple times for those services. The foundation’s fund is also available for families who need help paying for costs associated with traveling for specialized care.
Mary Jo Jean-Francois, the foundation’s vice president of impact, said King came to the foundation with the idea for the fund, and it collaborated with his office and local medical providers to create the fund.
Jean-Francois said the foundation doesn’t want a financial burden to stop a child from living life to the fullest.
“It’s also such a human dignity issue,” Jean-Francois said. “Being able to hear, being able to connect with your peers, being able to hear music and enjoy life through sound is so important.”
To apply, a family should fill out a HIKE Fund application. Once approved, the foundation arranges a fitting with an audiologist and pays the bill directly from the fund.
Jean-Francois said it was a priority to make the process as simple as possible so families who are already stressed don’t have to jump through hoops to access the fund.
“This is a human right. It isn’t some sort of a privilege to be able to hear,” Jean-Francois said. “Every person should be able to hear if there’s the ability for them to do so.”
Jean-Francois said two kids’ invoices have already been paid by the fund and a third application was just approved.
Applications for the fund are available through the foundation, at ear, nose and throat doctors’ offices throughout the tri-states and from the Keystone Area Education Agency, according to a news release.