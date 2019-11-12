DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County officials today recommended passing a contentious resolution that would establish a review board to govern the release of information pertaining to an ongoing southwest Wisconsin groundwater quality study
It also would threaten with disciplinary action county employees and supervisors who make public statements concerning the water study without authorization.
The 5-2 vote by the county Land Conservation Committee came during a meeting attended by more than 70 people, many of whom told the committee that the resolution appears to restrict residents’ access to important health information and opens the county to litigation.
The new resolution, whose author has not been publicly identified, was not reviewed by the county’s attorney. But County Board Chairman Jack Sauer, who does not serve on the land conservation committee, said a private attorney with whom the county has contracted previously has reviewed it and testifies to its legality.
Sauer declined to identify that attorney and denied knowing the original resolution’s author.
He also denied that the intent of the review board is to deny the public access to information.
The new resolution was characterized as a “watered down” version of a previous draft that was released Thursday, which warned journalists they would face prosecution if they edit upcoming press releases concerning the groundwater study.
That language was removed from the new resolution, as was language that stated that the release of future test results will be limited to the Grant, Iowa and Lafayette County board chairmen, the land conservation committee chairman and conservationists.
The resolution cited past "leaks" and "slander" regarding the results of the groundwater study, which tested private wells for nitrates and fecal contamination.
The committee’s decision comes after many media outlets misreported the round of results released in August.
The Telegraph Herald correctly reported that 32 of 35 wells tested showed evidence of fecal contamination, while noting that the 35 wells tested were chosen because they previously had tested positive for coliform bacteria or high nitrates, “which means the 91% rate of contamination cannot be generalized to the region at large.”
Other media outlets failed to make that distinction, reporting that 91% of all wells in the area had issues.
County Supervisor Kriss Marion and Farm Service Agency representative Carmen McDonald voted against the resolution.
“I want to know who determined this was within county board authority,” Marion said.