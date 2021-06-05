CLINTON, Iowa — Expert witnesses Friday provided conflicting testimony regarding the death of a Dubuque County woman.
The rebuttal witnesses took the stand on the sixth day of testimony in the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29, at the Clinton County Courthouse. He is accused of fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017, though the defense maintains that she stabbed herself moments after Buelow broke up with her.
One expert witness that testified Friday suggested that Buelow wielded the knife, while the other believes Link held the weapon.
Buelow previously was found guilty of second-degree murder in a 2018 trial, and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison. But last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
The second trial is taking place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case.
Tom Bevel, president of forensic consulting company Bevel, Gardner and Associates Inc., testified as a rebuttal witness for the prosecution.
Bevel said he feels that blood spatter found on the kitchen floor and Buelow’s shirt after Link’s death was more consistent with a bloody object, such as a knife, moving up and down through the air.
He also testified that the layers of clothing that Link was wearing would have prevented a lot of blood from getting on Buelow’s shirt if he was standing near her.
“A knife going through both materials of the hoodies into the chest — it is now creating available blood,” he said. “The impact and withdrawal is fast enough that it’s not creating spatter.”
Forensic consultant and analyst Michael Maloney took the stand again Friday as a defense rebuttal witness. He also testified for the defense on Thursday, stating that he believes Buelow could have been standing 10 or 11 feet away from Link when she was stabbed.
Maloney maintained his opinion on Friday. He said he felt the blood spatter on Buelow’s shirt was more consistent with him standing farther away from Link, as the shirt would have more stains if he was closer.
Maloney also disagreed with Bevel’s opinion that the bloodstains on the kitchen floor could have been made by a knife swinging up and down.
“It sounds like there’s an assumption that there had to have been a vertical swing coming over the shoulder, which to me doesn’t match the wounds (on Link),” he said.
Maloney also noted that Link must have collapsed when she was stabbed, as there were no bloodstains consistent with her moving. That would mean Link was standing very near the part of the counter where the knife was.
“She is the only person that can be occupying that physical space in that corner. Otherwise, (Buelow) would’ve had to be standing between her and the counter,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”
The two experts also disagreed about the cuts on Link’s pinky and ring finger on her right hand.
Maloney maintained that he believed the cuts came from Link’s hand slipping down the knife’s blade while it was in her hand.
However, Bevel said the cuts were more consistent with defensive wounds.
“Depending on how you’re holding (the knife), the bolster helps to create a barrier to prevent your hand from slipping on the blade,” he said.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Monday, June 7. Attorneys will present their closing arguments, then the case will go to the jury.