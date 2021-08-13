Sorry, an error occurred.
BENTON, Wis. — A longtime Benton School Board member has resigned and a new one has been named, according to a press release.
Ryan Carver served on the board for 10 years, including in the capacity of president.
On Wednesday, the school board appointed Paul Klang to fill the opening.
