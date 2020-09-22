WYOMING, Iowa – Authorities said a Jones County man was shot by law enforcement after he brandished a firearm Monday night.
James O. Bartram, 51, of Wyoming, Iowa, was shot in the upper torso. He was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
A press release states that the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at about 7:35 p.m. Monday regarding a firearms complaint at 9073 Jones County E45 in the Wyoming area.
Deputies from the Jones County and Delaware County sheriff's departments and a trooper from the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene.
Bartram brandished a firearm when law enforcement arrived, according to the release. The trooper and a Delaware County deputy fired their weapons in response.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
The release states that the names of the trooper and Delaware County deputy are not being released at this time, nor is any additional information about the incident.